Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $979,402.05 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.64 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $978.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

