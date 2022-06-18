Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,119,374.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.