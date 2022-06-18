Jo Natauri Sells 86,068 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of FLYW opened at $16.05 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.