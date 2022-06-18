Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

