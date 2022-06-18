First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.09

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 4961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1,653.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 88,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

