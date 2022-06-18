Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 47179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 222,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

