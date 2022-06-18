Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.38

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 22126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 195,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.