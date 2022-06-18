Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.05

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $100,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

