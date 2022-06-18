AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.59

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $96.70, with a volume of 3674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,620,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

