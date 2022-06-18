LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.80

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 7976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $979.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.