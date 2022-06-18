Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.99

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.99 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.