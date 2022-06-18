Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.79

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

