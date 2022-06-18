RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.33

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 6493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

