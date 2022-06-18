STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $195.66

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.66 and last traded at $195.96, with a volume of 1635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,759. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

