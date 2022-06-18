Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $225.93

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $225.93 and last traded at $226.42, with a volume of 1670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.74.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.12.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

