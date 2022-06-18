Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.89

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 23335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

