Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

