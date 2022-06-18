Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.05

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 1115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.