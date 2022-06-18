MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.03

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.03 and last traded at $115.09, with a volume of 695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 408.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MSA Safety by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

