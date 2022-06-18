AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.65

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 4477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

