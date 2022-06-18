Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $125.37

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.37 and last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 4610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

