Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.50

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,169,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

