Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.05

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 28161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after acquiring an additional 808,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

