Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.89

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $51.24, with a volume of 10478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.