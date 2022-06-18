First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.86

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.