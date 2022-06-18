News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.08

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 38548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

