OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanPal stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

