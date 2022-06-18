HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 460,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

HSTM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $584.74 million, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

