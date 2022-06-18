Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 33,720,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

