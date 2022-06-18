iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 767,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $433,000.

