Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 15.2%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $114.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

