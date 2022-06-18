Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Declines By 15.0%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ARL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

