Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
