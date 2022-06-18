RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.13. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.17.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

