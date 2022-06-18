The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 920,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.62 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

