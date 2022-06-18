Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Drops By 14.8%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RWT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $843.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.