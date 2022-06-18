Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Drops By 14.8%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
RWT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $843.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
