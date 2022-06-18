Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Declines By 15.1%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ITPOF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.