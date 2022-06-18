William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 47,087 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $49,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Materion by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Materion by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.