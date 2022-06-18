William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 70,079 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,079 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $50,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

