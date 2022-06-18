Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $374.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

