Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $99,000 in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $2,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $6,114,000.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

USCTU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.