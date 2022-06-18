Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Stake Trimmed by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

