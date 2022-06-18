Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

