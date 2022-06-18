Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 13,560 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SPTKU stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.