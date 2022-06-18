Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 356,065 shares during the period.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

