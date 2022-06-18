Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEACU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of AEACU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

