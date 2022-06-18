Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.