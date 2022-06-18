Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAIIU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

KAIIU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

