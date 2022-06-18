Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $222,000 in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $12,818,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:LEE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.36. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

