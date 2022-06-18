Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 25,556 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

